Serious consequences if AJK polls rigged: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has warned of serious consequences if, what he called, the sinister strategy of election engineering and pre and post-poll rigging used in the general elections and Gilgit-Baltistan elections was employed in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir polls.



Talking to the media here, he said the entire country was reaping the fruits of selected government imposed through undemocratic means. But, he said, no lessons were learnt from this disastrous experiment and the same playbook was used to rig the Gilgit-Baltistan elections creating the much feared political instability there, reports Geo News.

Ahsan said he repeatedly warned that GB was a strategically and politically extremely sensitive region and it was absolutely crucial that free and fair elections be held there that were truly representative of the people’s will. He said it was imperative that there was no feeling of disenfranchisement among the people of Gilgit-Baltistan because that would cost dearly to Pakistan’s strategic interests especially because it was the route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor. But Ahsan said every code of conduct marked by the Election Commission was violated. “The prime minister went there against the law; so did his ministers; electables were once again coerced to leave their parties; the polling practices were questionable. Yet, even after that the PTI could not even get simple majority and had to beg independents to join them to make the government. The long-term results of this could be devastating for Pakistan, he said.

However, he pledged that if the same tricks were used in the AJK elections, then there would be dire consequences which only the rigging perpetrators would be responsible for. He said the PML-N workers will guard the sanctity of vote like lions at all polling stations and will not let the mandate of the people get robbed ever again.