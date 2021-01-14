close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
January 14, 2021

Imran voted as highest-rated captain

January 14, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning Skipper and Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the highest-rated captain in a poll conducted by the ICC on its Twitter page. In the poll, the ICC asked the Twitter users to choose, who was the best, among these giants, (Imran Khan, Indian Skipper Virat Kohli, former South Africa’s Ab de Villiers and Australia’s Meg Lanning).

