Madrassa students to be stopped from attending PDM rallies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assigned Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad with a task to ensure madrassa students are stopped from joining any protest by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).The federal minister has been directed by the PM to sit with religious scholars and explain to them the govt priorities.