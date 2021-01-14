close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
January 14, 2021

Madrassa students to be stopped from attending PDM rallies

January 14, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assigned Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad with a task to ensure madrassa students are stopped from joining any protest by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).The federal minister has been directed by the PM to sit with religious scholars and explain to them the govt priorities.

