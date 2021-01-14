Govt paid Rs4b to Broadsheet for fake recoveries: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N on Wednesday asked the government to make public negotiations between Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar and Broadsheet Company.

Talking to media, the PML-N spokesperson, Maryam Aurangzeb said the PTI government had paid Rs4 billion to Broadsheet from national exchequer as payment for making fake recoveries.

Now, she alleged that Shahzad Akbar was holding talks with Broadsheet to secure upto 50 percent Commission out of Rs4 billion paid to the company.

Maryam said that negotiations were being held unofficially as there was no official agreement between NAB and Broadsheet.

She recalled that's then dictator also doled out Rs6 billion when the company was registered only six months back.

She alleged that Musharraf Government provided huge money to the company for registering cases against Sharif family and PML-N leaders and for that purpose a list was also provided to the company.