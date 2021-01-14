AC extends 10-day physical remand of Kh Asif

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday extended 10-day physical remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, an accused of assets beyond means and money laundering.
The NAB prosecutor requested the court to extend 15-day physical remand of the accused. He said it was revealed that Khawaja Asif had transferred money into a company account, which was owned by his servant.