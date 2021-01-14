close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
January 14, 2021

AC extends 10-day physical remand of Kh Asif

January 14, 2021

LAHORE: An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday extended 10-day physical remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, an accused of assets beyond means and money laundering.

The NAB prosecutor requested the court to extend 15-day physical remand of the accused. He said it was revealed that Khawaja Asif had transferred money into a company account, which was owned by his servant.

