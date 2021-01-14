President has no power to interfere in provincial matters, says Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the President of Pakistan does possess the constitutional power to promulgate an ordinance but he (the president) doesn’t have the power to interfere in any provincial matter including the islands off the Karachi’s coast. Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Barrister Wahab said that Article 1 of the Constitution clearly stated provincial governments owned the land in their respective jurisdictions.

He said the Article 47 of the Constitution clearly stated the authority of the president as land didn’t fall under the president’s domain of responsibility as being a provincial subject.