NAB okays reference against Sindh MPA

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Board approved the filing of corruption reference against former provincial minister of Sindh and MPA Jam Khan Shoro for illegally occupying the government land.

The NAB also okayed investigations against Muzaffar Husain Tappi and former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwar Siyal for accumulating assets beyond known source of income. The NAB Executive Board meeting was held here on Wednesday, with Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair, in which approval was given for filing of two references, seven inquiries and five investigations. The meeting was attended by NAB Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations Zahir Shah and other senior officers. The NAB Executive Board accorded approval of closing inquiry against the procurement committee and others on procuring MI-171E for the Balochistan government owing to lack of evidence. The Executive Board authorised the filing of corruption reference against Sindh MPA Jam Khan Shoro, Master Kran Khan Shoro, Kashif Shoro, the chairman Town Committee Qasimabad, Hyderabad, District Officer, Revenue, Shahnawaz Soomro, Assistant Commissioner, Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Akhtar Ali Sheikh, Mukhtiarkar, Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Ali Zulfikar Memon, Mukhtiarkar, Qasimabad Hyderabad and others.