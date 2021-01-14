Senate chairman, deputy discuss issue of HR violation, asset details of NAB officers

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwalla said that he had explained to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani that parliamentary procedure could be adopted in the matter of the alleged human right violation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and in inquiry of the assets of the officers of the NAB.

“We will never back out from the matters of probing the human rights violation of NAB and probing the assets of the officers of the NAB,” he said while talking to the newsmen after holding the meeting with Senate chairman on Wednesday.

Both Senate chairman and deputy chairman held meeting on Wednesday and discussed the issue of alleged human rights violation and matter of asset details of officers of NAB. Salim Mandviwalla said Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar was also supposed to attend the meeting but he could not able to reach from Lahore, while the Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan also did not attend meeting due to some of reason as he told on the phone. He said that last time Shahzad Akbar had told on the floor of the Senate that two person died in the custody of the NAB, while the NAB was negating it, saying that no custodial death occurred in the NAB. “It was itself contraction between Shahzad Akbar and NAB stance,” he said. He said the meetings in this regard would continue as he wanted to bring out the solution with consensus. “I wanted consensus to solve this issue so that all should agree to bring a solution, then there would be no need for blame game and contradict each other,” he said. Besides this issue, the discussion was also held on the remaining working parliamentary days of the Senate.