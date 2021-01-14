Daesh terrorist arrested from Sialkot

LAHORE: A terrorist of proscribed organisation Daesh/ISIS was arrested by CTD during IBO (Intelligence-based Operation) from Sialkot. Banned literature on extremism/violence was also recovered from his custody. CTD Team Gujranwala got credible information that a terrorist belonging to Daesh was present in Chaudhry Town, Sialkot. CTD Team raided the place Wednesday and arrested one terrorist namely Muhammad Umar. Investigation has been started after registering an FIR in CTD Police Station, Gujranwala.