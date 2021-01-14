2 LHWs attacked during polio vaccination drive

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Rajana Police on Wednesday registered a case under Sections 354, 186, 337 (2), 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code against six persons of Chak 285-GB for allegedly attacking two lady health workers (LHW) when they were administering polio vaccine to children. In the first information report, Bushra Perveen complained in her application duly verified by Health Department officials that she and Munazza Naureen were busy with vaccination when accused Muhammad Irshad and his five accomplices attacked them. They not only tortured them but also stopped them forcibly from administering vaccine. No arrest has been made so far.