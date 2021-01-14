PPP demands withdrawal of notification about Sindh’s hospitals

ISLAMABAD: PPP’s Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has declared the notification of the federal government regarding hospitals in Sindh as an attack on the 18th Amendment of the Constitution.

He demanded immediate withdrawal of this anti-Sindh notification.

“Imran Khan cannot run PIMS hospital in Islamabad properly as the employees of PIMS hospital are protesting on the streets of Islamabad against this incapable government and for their rights,” he said in a rejoinder of the PPP on the government’s notification regarding the hospitals in Sindh.

He said NICVD hospitals are model health facilities providing free treatment to the patients from all over Pakistan.

“Now the federal government by taking over these hospitals is threatening the lives of patients from all over the country,” he added.

He said the federal government’s notification regarding these NICVD hospitals is violation of the Constitution and interference in the issues of Sindh province. He challenged the ‘selected’ Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish a single hospital in Punjab matching NICVD in Sindh.

He said the federal government is victimising Sindh because it has refused to believe in the false promises of Imran Khan and rejected him.