Afghanistan peace to benefit all countries: Afghan leader

ISLAMABAD: Ustad Karim Khalili, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahadat-e Islami (HWI), Afghanistan, has said that peace in Afghanistan will create a situation that will benefit all countries, especially the region and neighbours.

Ustad Khalili expressed these views while addressing at a ‘Public Talk’ organised by Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) under its distinguished lecture series.

Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Director-General, ISS, moderated the proceedings. Khalili said that peace is a multidimensional phenomenon with multifaceted effects in different dimensions of human social life and societies. He observed that, when we talk about peace, in addition to the political dimension, we must also consider its cultural, economic and social dimensions. He said that we are living in an interconnected world with a vast network of global issues where war and peace are no exception. He said that when a peace agreement upholds human rights’ values, such as women’s rights, minority rights, non-discrimination and many other issues, all nations and people of the world are motivated to support it. Conversely, if these global standards are not taken into account, such peace will not go anywhere and conflicts will continue, he added. In Afghanistan, he pointed out, the peace discourse became a serious issue, especially given that peace in Afghanistan is complex, multidimensional, with internal and international consequences. Thus, the people of Afghanistan need cooperation and joint efforts from all countries, especially the region, he said.

He wished that his goal is to win Pakistan government’s support for a peace that can address regional issues and benefit all our international friends. Such a matter requires a good and precise mechanism, which responds well to all of Afghanistan’s domestic diversity as well as expectations of the international community, he added.

Answering a question about the role of regional countries and especially Pakistan in the peace process, Khalili appreciated Pakistan’s positive and constructive role in the peace process, terming Islamabad a staunch supporter of peace, as peace in Afghanistan will be tantamount to peace in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan played a pivotal role in helping to achieve peace in Afghanistan. Appreciating Pakistan’s efforts in the first round of the peace process as well as the ongoing talks in Doha, he hoped that with this current momentum the relationship would reach new horizons. Earlier, Amina Khan, Director, Centre for Middle East & Africa welcomed the Afghan delegation attending the Public Talk.