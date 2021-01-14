NAB denies filing reference against Mandviwalla

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has denied filing a reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.
The sources in NAB said the news about the reference are not correct, Jang reported.
Earlier, media reports said the NAB has filed a reference against Saleem Mandviwalla in the fake accounts case.