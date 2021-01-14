close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 14, 2021

Khateebs to get monthly honorarium

Top Story

 
January 14, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to extend a monthly honorarium to prayer leaders (khateebs) of Jamia mosques. The honorarium will be paid to all prayer leaders of Punjab, KP and Islamabad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on the proposal of Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri has approved the monthly honorarium to all of prayer leaders.

Ministry for Religious Affairs will work on it after the prime minister instructs them to collect the data of all of khateebs and other scholars. The ministry will conduct a survey about the exact number of khateebs and their ability in this regard. The ministry also sought the recommendations about the procedure to pay the honorarium to all prayer leaders. The honorarium will be paid to all khateebs of Punjab, KP, Islamabad and Balochistan.

Latest News

More From Top Story