Thu Jan 14, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

NAB doesn’t see any corruption in govt: Ayaz

Top Story

Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have accused the government for targeting opposition with the aim to create cracks in the PDM movement.

PML-N central leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while talking to media outside the NAB court on the hearing of Khawaja Asif here on Wednesday, said that NAB did not see any corruption in the government and the revenge was clear from the rulers but this time will pass soon.

PML-N central leader Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the nation had come to know about the retaliatory actions of the rulers and NAB was being used for political engineering.

He said that most of the members of the present government’s cabinet were involved in corruption, but NAB didn’t question them.

