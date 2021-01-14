Govt paid Rs4b to Broadsheet for fake recoveries: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday demanded of the Government to make public negotiations between the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Shahzad Akbar and Broadsheet Company.

Talking to media, the PML-N spokesperson, Maryam Aurangzeb said the PTI Government had paid Rs4 billion to Broadsheet from national exchequer as payment for making fake recoveries.

Now, she alleged that Shahzad Akbar was holding talks with Broadsheet to secure upto 50 percent Commission out of Rs4 billion paid to the company.

Maryam said that negotiations were being held unofficially as there was no official agreement between NAB and Broadsheet.

She recalled that’s then dictator also doled out Rs6 billion when the company was registered only six months back.

She alleged that Musharraf Government provided huge money to the company for registering cases against Sharif family and PML-N leaders and for that purpose a list was also provided to the company.

She alleged that names of those who joined Musharraf cabinet were removed from the list “ All that was done to victimise an elected prime minister,” she said adding that Broadsheet instead had raised questions over performance of NAB.

The PML-N spokesperson said the PTI leadership had laundered Rs14,000 billion which were procured as loans in the last two and half years. She alleged that Imran Khan was seeking NRO for his ATMs who committed dacoity of over Rs600 billion in flour and sugar scams.

She said that Imran Khan should stop misguiding masses through his tweets on every morning.

“Imran Khan is not in a position to raise any question,” she said.

Maryam also demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce decision on foreign funding case of PTI pending since the year 2014.