Pakistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan discuss trade, road, rail link cooperation

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. They discussed the Pakistan-Turkey relations, and regional and international issues.

Reaffirming the exceptional nature of Pakistan-Turkey political relationship, the Prime Minister stressed the need for transforming it into a robust economic partnership. It was agreed to further Pakistan-Turkey strategic relationship.

They reaffirmed the shared resolve to further upgrade trade, investment, defence, educational and cultural cooperation. The PM thanked Turkey for its steadfast support on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and highlighted the Indian actions threatening peace and security.

In the regional context, the PM underscored the importance Pakistan attached to a peaceful solution of the conflict in Afghanistan. In this regard, he highlighted Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and the imperative for all Afghan stakeholders to work for bringing down violence leading to ceasefire and securing an inclusive and broad-based political settlement.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of working to combat Islamophobia and promote better understanding of the reverence Muslims have for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). It was agreed to maintain high-level exchanges and further build Pakistan-Turkey strategic relationship to the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

Meanwhile, Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan agreed to “resolve all global issues in line with the international law”, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday, reports Geo News

Addressing a joint press conference with his counterparts from Turkey and Azerbaijan, Qureshi said the three leaders talked “atrocities against Muslim minorities and Islamophobia”, as well as the promotion of education and culture.

“We agreed to resolve all global issues in accordance with international law,” he added, underlining that Pakistan had close fraternal relations with both Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The foreign minister spoke of their discussions on cooperation between the three countries in trade, investment, and other areas, as well as rail, road, and air links.

Speaking of the peace and stability in the region, which he said all three countries wished for, Qureshi said the Kashmiri people were “grateful for the support of Turkey and Azerbaijan”.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavu o lu, on the other hand, said his country and Pakistan supported each other.

“Pakistan and Turkey need to increase combined trade volume, [which, at the moment] is only $800 million,” he underscored. “We’re increasing our defense cooperation with Pakistan and we will continue to support and promote security, stability, and prosperity.”

Noting that Turkey supported solving the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations (UN) resolutions, Çavu o lu said his country “express(es) heartfelt solidarity with Kashmiris brothers”.

The Turkish foreign minister expressed gratitude at being conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan award, terming receiving it “a sign of brotherhood”.

“We want to increase cooperation in defense and various other fields,” he added.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in his remarks, spoke of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, inviting Pakistan and Turkey for reconstruction in the “liberated territories”.

Pakistani and Turkish companies were invited to invest in the newly-liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Bayramov said. “We are grateful for the support of Pakistan and Turkey during the Nagorno-Karabakh war,” he stated.

“The common values of our three countries are religion and culture,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister added.