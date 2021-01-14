Murad shares details of properties owned by Fazl’s ‘frontmen’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Wednesday shared details of the properties worth billions of rupees allegedly owned by Jamiat-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the names of his frontmen in the country.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had also made investment abroad and bought properties in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through his frontmen and he would provide their detail along with testimony of the frontmen, he said while addressing here a press conference.

Flanked by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed alleged that the Maulana had plundered billions of rupees from the national exchequer through his frontmen when he was a public office holder during the past regimes.

Murad alleged that Fazlur Rehman did not spare the sacred religious obligation of Haj and got allotted big Haj quotas to the companies owned by Abdullah and Ibrar Shah in return for commission.

He said Maulana's frontman Rauf Mama bought 88 kanals land in Shorkot and 1,000 kanals land in Wanda Madad area of Dera Ismail Khan in the name of his driver Abdullah from Nawaz Mehsud.

Similarly, he alleged, another frontman Din Muhammad, a class four employee, had a bungalow worth Rs40 million in Defence Colony of DI Khan, while Abdullah Wazir had 400 kanals land in Civil Rock in his name for the Maulana.

He said the Maulana's frontmen Gul Zarif and Din Islam had two plots of one kanal and 32 marlas respectively on Bannu Road, DI Khan, and five shops. They also had 600 kanals land valuing Rs4 million per kanal on Tank Road in their names for Maulana.

The minister further alleged that Qari Ashraf, another frontman of the Maulana, had bought properties in Gilani Town in the names of his gunman Asif and his brother Ashfaq Ahmed, a class four employee. He said the latter also had three oil trollies in his name for Maulana's son Asad Mahmood.