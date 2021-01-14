COVID-19 claims 55 more lives

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday reached 33,102 as 2,123 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,973 people recovered from it during the last 24 hours.According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), during the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh. It added that out of the total 55 deaths during last 24 hours 36 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan while 322 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan at 56 percent, Lahore 35 percent, Bahawalpur 55 percent and Peshawar 32 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID-19 patient) were also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar at 51 percent, Multan 33 percent, Karachi 38 percent and Rawalpindi 29 percent.

Some 39,450 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 12,566 in Sindh, 14,005 in Punjab, 5,917 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 5,710 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 514 in Balochistan, 370 in GB, and 368 in AJK. Around 464,950 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.