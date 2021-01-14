close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
SOPs Implementation Week for COVID-19 in Hazara

January 14, 2021

ABBOTTABAD: The SOPs Implementation Week for COVID-19, enforced by the divisional administration Hazara, concluded in the region. All the eight districts’ administration officials conducted regular inspections of bazars & shopping malls, transport, madrassas and mosques, as well as the distribution of masks, sanitizers & gloves amongst general public, awareness sessions in remote areas and special sermons by religious scholars in Friday prayers.

