SOPs Implementation Week for COVID-19 in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: The SOPs Implementation Week for COVID-19, enforced by the divisional administration Hazara, concluded in the region. All the eight districts’ administration officials conducted regular inspections of bazars & shopping malls, transport, madrassas and mosques, as well as the distribution of masks, sanitizers & gloves amongst general public, awareness sessions in remote areas and special sermons by religious scholars in Friday prayers.