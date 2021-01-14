Dacoit killed during ‘encounter’

KASUR: A dacoit was killed while another sustained injuries during a police ‘encounter’ near Mauza Dhos near Chunian on Wednesday. Syed Saghir Abbas, a police constable posted at Changa Manga police station, was shot dead by unidentified dacoits in the area of City Chunian police station on November 15, 2020. Two dacoits, Ashfaq and Ghulam Rasool were being arrested by the police. Later, Ashfaq resisted and was killed in an encounter.