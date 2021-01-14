NAVTTC, Finland’s vocational institute sign MoU

Islamabad: The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and Finland's Turku Vocational Institute on Wednesday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of technical and vocational education and training by signing a memorandum of understanding.

The MoU cover a number of areas including training of trainers and job specific trainings, mutual accreditation of technical and vocational training institutes, establishment of joint institutions for training and skill development in Pakistan, regular exchange of TVET trainers, mutual cooperation in development and implementation in the field of virtual training modules and blended learning etc.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The documents were signed by Turku Vocational Institute Principal Immonen Hannu and NAVTTC Executive Director Dr Faheem Mohammad.

According to Dr Faheem, the MoU will contribute significantly to overhaul the skill training system in Pakistan and to develop a highly skilled, dynamic and internationally competitive youth workforce as envisaged by the present government. This collaboration will also be fruitful in achieving the objectives of Prime Minister’s Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All) program. This partnership is expected to be of great value for revamping Pakistan’s TVET sector as Finland has one of the most innovative and well established TVET systems in the world.