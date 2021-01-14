Five Khyber cops suspended for drugs trafficking

LANDIKOTAL: Five constables were suspended in Khyber district for involvement in narcotics peddling, officials said on Wednesday.

Constables Ajmal Khan, Asif Khan, Maaz-ud-din and Sikandar Khan were suspended and their salaries stopped. All the accused cops had been closed to the police lines in Jamrud and departmental inquiries initiated against them.

The officials said they had received various reports from secret agencies that the accused were secretly supporting narcotics smugglers, dealers and manufacturers in different parts of Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district.