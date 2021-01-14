Renewable energy initiatives

Islamabad : Our natural resources, especially gas is fast depleting and we need to act now keeping the projection of our future needs of energy in view, said Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing-Director, Pakistan Power & Infrastructure Board.

He stated this while addressing at an inception meeting of Network for Renewable Energy Research and Advocacy on ‘Clean Energy Transition in Pakistan,’ organised here by Sustainable Development Policy Institute.

Mr Mirza said that power and energy sectors in Pakistan are not in desirable shape. He said that the processes for private sector investment in Green Energy also need to be streamlined.

Christoph Nedopil, Founding Director of Green Belt Road Initiative Centre said that it is high time for Pakistan to move to renewable energy. He said that policy should be evolved to facilitate green investment in the sector. While highlighting the possible role of China in Pakistan’s renewable energy sector, he said that secure investment would remain a key concern for the private sector initiatives.

Earlier, Dr Hina Aslam from SDPI, sharing findings of SDPI’s research report on the energy sector of Pakistan said that public and private investments, integrated water resource management, tapping renewable energy resources, gender-based equality and women empowerment related initiatives and environmental sustainability are some of the critical issues that have been covered in the report.

Dr Fatima Khushnood from Engro Energy Limited explaining the role of private sector in energy resources development said that this role could be further strengthened through the right policy initiatives and facilitation.

Syeda Hadika Jamshaid from the Ministry of Climate Change informed the participants that Pakistan's Intended Nationally Determined Contribution is pursuing the goal of reducing carbon emissions and thus, renewable energy has an important role to play to achieve this objective. Mushtaq Gaadi and Dr Najeeb Ullah also spoke on the occasion.