Man awarded death penalty

Rawalpindi : The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC), Rawalpindi Judge Raja Pervez Akhtar on Wednesday awarded the death sentence to an accused in the murder case of a policeman on two counts. The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on Zahid Mehmood for killing Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shakil Ahmed.

Wah Cantonment Police Station had registered FIR against Zahid for opening fire on a police party that resulted in the death of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shakil Ahmed.