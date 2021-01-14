Man awarded death penalty

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi : The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC), Rawalpindi Judge Raja Pervez Akhtar on Wednesday awarded the death sentence to an accused in the murder case of a policeman on two counts. The court also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on Zahid Mehmood for killing Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shakil Ahmed.
Wah Cantonment Police Station had registered FIR against Zahid for opening fire on a police party that resulted in the death of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Shakil Ahmed.