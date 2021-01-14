Corona claims five more lives

Islamabad : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is on the decline but the virus is still claiming a significant number of lives every day from the region as another five confirmed patients have died of the illness in the last 24 hours from the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday has revealed that another 132 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from the region taking the tally to 51,608 while the death of five more patients has taken death toll from ICT and Rawalpindi district to 1,018.

To date, a total of 39,462 patients have been reported from ICT and 12,146 from Rawalpindi district whereas the virus claimed as many as 447 lives from the federal capital and 571 from Rawalpindi.

As per the population of the federal capital compared with other districts of the country, it can be said that Islamabad has so far reported the highest number of cases which is around 7.75 per cent of all the cases so far reported from the country. It is worth mentioning here that Islamabad is home to around one per cent of the total population of Pakistan.

Of 10,772 deaths so far caused by the virus in the country, 447 have been reported from ICT that amounts to 4.15 per cent of all deaths so far caused by COVID-19 in the country.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the number of cases from ICT has been higher since the advent of coronavirus because of greater awareness among residents of the federal capital and strong surveillance activities being carried out by the teams of health department. The number of screening tests being done in ICT has been much higher as compared to other parts of the country.