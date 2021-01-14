Not enough

Why is our government not sharing enough information about the vaccine that they are procuring? Also, why is it purchasing only 1.2 million doses of the vaccine? Given our population, it is highly likely that these 12 million doses will not be enough -- even for our healthcare workers. Is the government planning to purchase more doses? If yes, when and how many?

Will the people be given a single jab of the vaccine or two? And if two, after how long since the first dose can a person get the second dose? It is being said that the vaccine is 86 percent effective, what exactly does it mean? All these questions need to be addressed on every TV channel and newspaper.

Saira Hoti

Islamabad