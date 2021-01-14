NAB okays probe against ex-Sindh minister Siyal

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to investigate former Sindh home minister Sohail Anwer Siyal and approved filing a reference against a Sindh Assembly lawmaker in separate graft cases.

According to a statement, the NAB in an executive board meeting on Wednesday authorised filing two corruption references, seven inquiries and five investigations against various suspects for the alleged plundering of national wealth worth billion of rupees.

The meeting, presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal authorised filing a corruption reference against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly, Jam Khan Shoro, who was the province’s former minister for local government, and at least a dozen other individuals, over the alleged occupation of state land at Jamshoro and Qasimabad in Sindh “by sheer abuse of authority, inflicting Rs5 billion losses to national exchequer”. The board also authorised conducting five investigations against various individuals and entities, noteworthy among whom are Sohail Anwer Siyal, former Sindh home minister, the management of Balochistan Development Authority, and officers or officials of Special Initiative Department, Sindh.

The NAB also authorised filing a corruption reference against a Board of Investment deputy director, and five others over allegedly inflicting losses of almost Rs417.409 million to the national exchequer by “abusing authority”.

The board also approved closing an inquiry against the Procurement Committee and others on procuring MI-171E for the Balochistan government owing to want of evidence.