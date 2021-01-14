Bajwa meets families of Machh incident victims

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met the families of the Machh massacre victims and assured them that culprits of the heinous incident shall be brought to justice, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to ISPR, Gen Bajwa visited Quetta on a day-long visit. He was given a detailed security brief at HQ Southern Command, met families of victims of Machh incident and also interacted with a large gathering of the Hazara community.

At HQ Southern Command, the Army chief was apprised of prevailing security challenges in the province and the measures taken, including border management along Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran border.

Gen Bajwa also spent time with the bereaved families of Machh incident victims and shared their grief. He assured them that perpetrators of the heinous incident shall be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs will not go waste. The Army chief appreciated Garrison officers for their preparedness and efforts for ensuring peace and stability in the province despite difficulties of terrain and distances involved. “Balochistan is in sharp focus of our enemies due to its strategic potential. Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province is progress of the country. The disruptive efforts by hostile forces won’t be allowed to succeed,” Gen Bajwa was quoted as saying. “Security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan shall be pursued / ensured to the hilt,” he added.