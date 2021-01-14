close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
January 14, 2021

DC reviews work on Levies Headquarter

Peshawar

January 14, 2021

PESHAWAR: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral Hassan Abid Wednesday paid a surprise visit to various administrative offices, Superintendent Office, ADC office and under construction Levies Office.

During the visit, he reviewed the arrangement and facilities available in the offices.

He met with the staff on duty. The DC also visited the under construction Record Room in the vicinity of DC Office and directed the concerned officials to handover the building soon.

Later on the DC visited under construction Levies HQ. He directed the contractor to ensure the quality of work.

