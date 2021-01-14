Locals laud steps for promotion of tourism in Swat

ISLAMABAD: The local notables and elders on Wednesday lauded the huge investment to restore tourism and provide job opportunities to youth in Swat valley.

Addressing a press conference at Swat Press Club, the notables including former nazim Sharistan, Muhammad Zada, Mian Jan, Sharif Khan and others said that there are around 1600 hotels in the Swat valley and they all remained fully booked during the winter, contributing a handsome amount in the local economy and the country’s revenue through the taxes.

According to a press release, the locals said that the Samsons Group of Companies started investing funds in the area in 2014 when no other investor was willing due to the security threats. The company has helped restored the tourism in the area with its investment.

They said that chair lift, hotels and other facilities in Malam Jabba were restored which in return attracted thousands of local and foreign tourists, providing jobs to thousands of locals. They rejected the allegations levelled by a local, Mohammad Zeb, that the company had occupied the land in the Green Valley, adding that all the locals were paid as per agreement with the company and then the land was handed over for commercial use.

The local notables said that all legal documents of the land transferred to the company were available and anybody could check them from the land revenue record in the district. They said that some influentials in the area were now trying to incite some locals against tourism promotion measures.

They said that a government committee has already rejected all the allegations regarding illegal occupation of land in Malam Jabba, and anybody can still go to the court if they had any evidence of any illegality regarding the land use in and around the tourist spot.

They urged the government and police to maintain law and order in the area to ensure full protection to investors and businessmen who were helping revive the local economy and providing jobs to thousands of local skilled and unskilled workers.