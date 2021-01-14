‘Govt committed to developing merged areas’

BARA: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said the government was taking steps to solve the problems being faced by the residents of the merged districts.

He was speaking at a public consultative workshop at Bar Qambarkhel area in Bara with collaboration of the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) on the bottom-up approach on sustainable development.

He said the government was aware about the issues of the tribal people.

Bangash added the tribal people wanted the government to repair the damaged education and health infrastructure.

He said the government had started reconstructing 50 schools in Bara subdivision, which were destroyed in militancy.

“The tribal people wanted education, health and other development projects as they suffered a lot during militancy,” he said, adding it was the priority of the government to provide facilities to the people.

The adviser announced that the second shift would soon be launched at the Government Degree College in Bara.

He said that Tirah valley would be upgraded to the status of a subdivision.

“About Rs6 billion has been allocated for Bara dam and the work will start soon,” he added.

He added the posts of 1900 lecturers had been approved for the merged districts. The adviser said the Mastak to Bara road would be completed soon.

He added that the government would install a gate between Hayatabad and Khyber district. He said the government had passed an alternate dispute resolution council bill from the assembly for tribal people. The adviser said 700 village secretaries would be appointed in merged areas.

Bangash added the government was committed to providing all facilities to the tribal people. He also announced funds for the renovation of the Bara Press Club.

MPA from Khyber district Shafiq Afridi, Deputy Commisioner Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir, Additional Commisioner Riaz Dawar, assistant commissner Bara Naik Muhammad Bangash, officials and elders were present on the occasion.