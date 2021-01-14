5 victims of road mishap laid to rest

NOWSHERA: Five out of seven members of a family died in a road accident in Rawalpindi and were laid to rest in Risalpur on Thursday.

Sources said that the members of a family belonging to Risalpur had gone to Rawalpindi to attend a chehlum and were returning when their auto rickshaw met a tragic accident. Seven of them were killed on the spot. Five of them were laid to rest in Science Market Risalpur while two were shifted to Rawalpindi for burial.