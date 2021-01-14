10 more test positive for Covid in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Ten more suspected patients reported positive for the coronavirus in the district on Wednesday.

With new cases, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 1,890.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan told media that the surge of coronavirus-infected patients continued unabated with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the fast-spreading viral infection.

They said that 10 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,890.

The officials added that 1,567 patients had recovered from the fatal infection in the district so far.

They said that active cases of coronavirus were now 264 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at their own homes.

The officials added that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and flouting of the government guidelines to stem the virus.

They appealed to the people to follow SOPs while attending the wedding and other gatherings or visiting bazaars.