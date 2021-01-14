Cyclist killed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A cyclist was killed when hit by a speeding truck near Bab-e-Qadim Stop in Taru Jabba on Grand Trunk (GT) Road in the district on Wednesday.

Muhammad Khalid, a resident of Gujjarabad, told the police that his relative Sunny was going to Wapda Colony when struck by a speeding truck (K-2115) near Bab-e-Qadim Stop in Taru Jabba.

As a result, he was killed on the spot because of severe injuries. The police after registering the case impounded the truck and arrested the driver.