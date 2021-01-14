Cyclist killed in Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: A cyclist was killed when hit by a speeding truck near Bab-e-Qadim Stop in Taru Jabba on Grand Trunk (GT) Road in the district on Wednesday.
Muhammad Khalid, a resident of Gujjarabad, told the police that his relative Sunny was going to Wapda Colony when struck by a speeding truck (K-2115) near Bab-e-Qadim Stop in Taru Jabba.
As a result, he was killed on the spot because of severe injuries. The police after registering the case impounded the truck and arrested the driver.