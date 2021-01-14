Nasir improves PSA ranking

ISLAMABAD: Nasir Iqbal has taken a big leap in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) ranking as the player now stands at No 130 with Tayyab Aslam continues to lead the pack of Pakistani players.

Tayyab is ranked 41st in the January 2021 ranking list. Nasir, who was previously at No 215, has gained 85 places in the current ranking. His current position is the highest since coming out of four-year ban.

Asem Khan (68), Farhan Mehboob (93), Ammad Fareed (101), Farhan Zaman (113), Danish Atlas (119) and Israr Ahmed (131) are other leading Pakistanis in the PSA ranking list.

“It has been a big stride by Nasir who was outside 200 players a month back. Hopefully, within the next few months, Nasir would be plugging the gap further. All he requires is few more big-prize money events and he would be back among the top fifty players once again. But what we want from Nasir is to check into the top 20 in the world as he has the ability to do that and hopefully he will succeed in near future,” an official of the Pakistan Squash Federation said.