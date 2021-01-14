close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
Women team, officials clear COVID-19 tests in South Africa

Sports

LAHORE: All 17 members of Pakistan women team and the seven officials cleared on-arrival COVID-19 tests in South Africa.

The squad will begin training in groups of six from Thursday (today).

Their second COVID-19 tests will be conducted on Friday (tomorrow).

Tour schedule:

20 Jan – 1st ODI (d/n), Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

23 Jan – 2nd ODI (d), Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

26 Jan – 3rd ODI (d), Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

29 Jan – 1st T20I (d), Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

31 Jan – 2nd T20I (d), Pietermaritzburg Oval, Pietermaritzburg

3 Feb – 3rd T20I (d/n), Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

