U19 WC preparation begins

LAHORE: The under-19 stars of Pakistan cricket have begun their preparation for the junior world cup in 2022 in West Indies with highly experienced coaches of the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore.

The coaching team led by former off-spinner and head of international player development NHPC Saqlain Mushtaq is working with on players’ techniques. The NHPC coaches also reviewed the first week of the under-19 development camp.

Saqlain revealed that in the first week they assessed players’ various abilities. “We are developing them technically, tactically, physically and guiding them on how to become world class players,” he said.

Batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said he was working on batsmen’s balance by using new technology. “The drills that the batters are doing on a wooden piece aim to align them straight and keep their balance steady until the bowler releases the ball,” he added.

NHPC Coordinator Umar Rasheed said: “We are assessing them physically and mentally too. We also gave them physiological lectures as it will allow them to stay positive in challenging situations.”