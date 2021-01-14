PTCL renews licence for 25 years

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has renewed its integrated telecom services licence with Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) for the next 25 years, a statement said on Wednesday.

PTCL had initiated the renewal process by formally requesting PTA on June 29, 2018, it added.

After the conclusion of the ongoing discussions, the licence is now renewed by following the existing government policies.

The national carrier is undertaking a strategic approach to roll out a fiber network across Pakistan. It will not only support the business community, but will also ensure convenience and ease for the customers through the provision of unlimited high-speed internet, it said.

Naveed Khalid Butt, group chief regulatory officer of PTCL, and Ufone, said: “We are happy to announce the news of our licence renewal for the next 25 years with PTA.”

“PTCL, being the national carrier, had always remained dedicated in its efforts to provide connectivity to the people and organisations across Pakistan.

The company has gone through a massive transformation since its inception and is now focused to keep Pakistan digitally connected to better serve its customers, partners, and stakeholders.”

With the renewal of its licence, PTCL is geared up to take the challenge of taking Pakistan to the next level of growth and progress.

With an expanding product and services portfolio, PTCL is one of the key stakeholders of the ICT industry in Pakistan, committed to meet the expectations of its customers, the statement said.

PTCL has the largest optical fiber cable network comprising four international submarine cables that are serving millions of customers across Pakistan, including other telecom operators, it added.