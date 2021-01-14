Gold rates up Rs100/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs100/tola to Rs113,400/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price went up Rs86 to Rs97,222, it added.
In the international market; however, gold rates decreased $5 to $1,855/ounce.
Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54.