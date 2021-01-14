Expensive public universities

Karachi University (KU) is a state-owned university with a relatively affordable fee structure. However, for the past few years, the university has been increasing semester fees by a high percentage. The Visual Studies (VS) department of KU is one of the best in the city and enjoys a good reputation. However, the department has an inconsistent fee structure. At the time of my admission, in 2020, the per semester fee was Rs42,000. For the second semester, the university increased the fee by 10 percent and charged around Rs46,000.

As far as I know, there will be an additional 10 percent increase in the third semester’s fee. This biannual increase in the fee has created so many financial problems. Many students are not happy with the fee structure because they are finding it to be increasingly unaffordable. The reason why students choose KU is its low fee structure. At a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has closed all part-time job opportunities for students, even a small increase in the semester fee is unaffordable. Education shouldn’t be turned into a profitable business. The relevant department should reconsider this decision.

Khadija Siddiqui

Karachi