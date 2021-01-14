Safe water

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Filter systems installed by the CDA present an awful picture as a majority of them have been closed due to the unavailability of water taps and filter units. One such filtering unit that was installed in Islamabad’s Sector G 7/3 is closed due to the CDA’s negligence. Now, people are even deprived of filtered water. These units need a proper monitoring system.
The employees who are working on the project are drawing salaries without doing any work. The relevant authorities are requested to have a look into this situation.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad