Safe water

Filter systems installed by the CDA present an awful picture as a majority of them have been closed due to the unavailability of water taps and filter units. One such filtering unit that was installed in Islamabad’s Sector G 7/3 is closed due to the CDA’s negligence. Now, people are even deprived of filtered water. These units need a proper monitoring system.

The employees who are working on the project are drawing salaries without doing any work. The relevant authorities are requested to have a look into this situation.

Shakir H Shamim

Islamabad