Back to schools

In the year 2020, all education institutions remained closed for almost seven months. During this period, students were compelled to take online classes. For many students, distant learning wasn’t a better option as they couldn’t fully participate because of internet issues or continuous power outages. On-campus classes, on the other hand, provide a better learning environment to students.

During September to November, when schools were reopened for physical classes, students benefited greatly by attending regular classes. In November, however, the government decided to close all schools and once again students had to take online classes. Now that the government has decided to open schools, students cannot express how happy they are. Everyone is ready to go to their schools will follow all SOPs religiously.

Muhammad Samiu Chandio

Karachi