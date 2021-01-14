The road less travelled

No country can reach the heights of prosperity and success unless it has political stability and a strong economy. Pakistan has never focused on spending on education, healthcare, and social and infrastructural development. We have not learned lessons from the world’s history and failed to pay attention to the fact that countries like Japan and Germany become powerful nations because they gave the first priority to education, healthcare, and economic sectors. Developing countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia are progressing because they focus on education and healthcare. Our literacy rate is a little above 50 percent; healthcare sector is in dismal condition; and economy is on a ventilator. How can we compete with the rest of the world?

Every year, we ask for loans from the developed and rich and friendly countries. But this isn’t the right approach to deal with the country’s financial crisis as there may come a time when the donor countries will flatly refuse to extend any monetary help. It’s time for us to use our resources to make Pakistan a developed country. We have a huge number of talented people who have the will to contribute towards the development of the country.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana