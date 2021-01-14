Three injured in DHA pile-up

Three people suffered injuries after five vehicles collided with each other at the intersection of Khayaban-e-Hafiz and Khayaban-e-Bahria near Sultan Masjid in Defence Housing Authority late on Tuesday night.

Ambulances from welfare organisations reached the scene and transported the injured to a hospital where doctors termed their condition out of danger. The Gizri police also attended the scene and inquired about the incident. The damaged vehicles were also removed from the road with the help of lifters. The investigators have obtained CCTV footage which shows that the accident took place due to speeding.

Firing incidents

A man was killed while four others were injured in firing incidents in the city. According to the Sukkan police, 32-year-old Fazal Nabi Khan, son of Shamshad Khan, died in a shooting in Bakhtawar Goth. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities. The police said the man was apparently killed over a personal enmity.

Separately, 20-year-old Osama Baig, son of Nadeem Baig, was wounded in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. Police said the incident took place when the man offered resistance during a mugging bid. He suffered a bullet injury to his neck and was taken to the JPMC.

Three people, including two minor siblings, were wounded in Old Golimar. The Pak Colony police said that apparently drug peddlers targeted a man, Sheraz. Five-year-old Khadija and Yousuf, 8, who were playing in the street, were also injured.