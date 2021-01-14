LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organized a condolence reference in the memory of Senior Stage Manager Haji Abdul Razaq at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Wednesday. The event was organised to highlight his services at the council, his life struggles, work and personality etc. The event was attended by artist community, teachers, writers, including Maqsood Akhtar, Rashid Mehmood, Mujahid Abbas, Asim Bukhari, Dr Abrar, Qaisar Javaid, Haseeb Pasha, M Arif, Sibt e Hassan, MA Thakur, Wahid Butt, Shahnawaz Rana and officers including Ms Sofia Baidar, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Executive Director Alhamra Saman Rai.