Thu Jan 14, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

Wardag lauds action against petroleum smugglers

Lahore

Our Correspondent
January 14, 2021

LAHORE:Central President Tehreek-e-Istaqlal Pakistan Rehmat Khan Wardag has hailed the announcement by FBR to launch crackdown against elements involved in the smuggling of Iranian petroleum products.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Wardag stated that this action could save the country from an annual loss of Rs200 billion. He said that initially, sale of Iranian petroleum products was confined to Balochistan only but now they were available across the country.

Wardag pressed government to take action against the unregistered petrol pumps.

