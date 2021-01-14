close
Thu Jan 14, 2021
January 14, 2021

Women true Shaheen of Iqbal: minister

Lahore

January 14, 2021

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Women’s Development Ashifa Riaz has said that women are the true representatives of “Shaheen of Allama Iqbal” and the PTI government has introduced several initiatives to empower them. Addressing a seminar, “Philosophy of Iqbal and Quaid’s Pakistan” at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, she said that the government had always raised voice at every forum to highlight the importance of women in society and steps were being taken to enable Pakistani women to exercise their rights in society.

