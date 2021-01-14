LWMC directed to achieve zero waste target

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday instructed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) that non-operational vehicles should be immediately made functional adding that no non-functional vehicle should be left abandoned in any workshop. The minister issued the order during the inspection of different LWMC workshops at Saggian Bridge, Valencia Town and main facility behind the Children's Hospital. He directed that LWMC would have to achieve zero-waste target by January 15 and warned that the action would be initiated against those failing to achieve it.