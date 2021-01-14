Cops told to enhance efficiency against criminals

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Inam Ghani presided over a meeting on professional matters of Lahore Police at Central Police Office on Wednesday. CCPO Lahore briefed the IG Punjab about the steps being taken for crime control.

IGP Punjab Inam Ghani said that eradication of thugs, land grabbing mafia and anti-social elements from the society should be the top priority of Lahore Police.

He said that patrolling plan of Dolphin, Peru and other forces would be made more effective by identifying the crime hotspot areas of the city. Patrolling hours would be increased while circle officers themselves should visit the field during peak crime time in crime pockets, he said. He said that police teams should launch intelligence-based operations against drug dealers on daily basis and arrest major drug dealers. The areas around educational institutions and student hostels should be closely monitored so that the young generation, attracted towards ice and other fashionable drugs and the social ills may be saved by arresting the suppliers and drugs dealers, he said.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore visited Jinnah Hospital on Wednesday and inquired after the health of an injured dolphin official. He presented a bouquet to the cop, requested the doctors for the best treatment and said that no stone should be left unturned in the treatment of the injured official. The condition of the injured was stated to be out of danger.